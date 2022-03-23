Diamond and I can share a bed, but no touching – Zari Hassan

Zari Hassan, Ugandan socialite and baby mama of Diamond Platnumz has given an insight about her relationship with the Tanzanian music star.

Speaking on their new reality show, Young, African and Famous, Zari said she has a very good relationship with Diamond and maintained that they are not bitter exes.

She also revealed that while they can sleep on same bed, they won’t however get intimate. Zari said;

“He and I have a good relationship. Diamond and I can share a bed, but there will be no touching”

The socialite further added that she and Diamond are just co-parenting and they are both allowed to move on and see other people.