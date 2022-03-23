Four suspects arrested as police smash notorious armed robbery gang in Bayelsa

Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit of Bayelsa State Command have smashed a notorious armed robbery gang in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Asinim Butswat, who disclosed this in a statement said operatives carried out a sting operation at the hideout of the gang, at Amarata community on Tuesday, 22nd March, at about 6:30.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects, one Seibokuro Keme Bradikumo ‘m’ 32 years, Agoli Frank ‘m’ 30 years, Ebi Newton ‘m’ 29 years and Dume Odigom Bright ‘m’ 24 years, were responsible for recent robberies in Amarata and environs,” the PPRO stated.

“During a search on their hideout, Police operatives recovered a Makarov pistol, .9mm ammunition, a locally made pistol, Catridges, and a black barret with the inscription “Deebam 1991”.

The suspects have confessed to membership of Bobos cult group and are cooperating with the Police in its investigation.