Kaduna: “Your crime was serving your fatherland”

Family and friends are mourning a Nigerian Army Operation officer killed during attacks in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

LIB reported that that suspected bandits attacked Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA, last Sunday March 20, killed 34 people, including two military personnel.

One of the personnels has been identified ad Flight Officer Clement Joseph Ashu of Operation Safe Haven Sector 7 Kafanchan.

According to one Stanley Asukwo Effiong, he and the deceased officer attended mass in Kafanchan hours before the attack.