Nigerian woman arrested during church service in South Africa for allegedly swindling lady out of N53m in online romance scam

A Nigerian woman, Omotese Ebor, 40, has been arrested by the South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in a major breakthrough following a “romance scam” in which an unnamed woman was swindled out of almost R2 million (N53m)

It is alleged that between December 2016 and January 2018, the unsuspecting victim met a “potential partner” on social media who introduced himself as “Mr Allen Grey”, and claimed to be a prominent businessman in the Western Cape.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Gauteng is pleased with the breakthrough regarding the online dating scam in the country which resulted in an additional arrest on Sunday, March 20 in Sandton,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The accused, Eboh, pretending to be Allen Grey, reportedly borrowed approximately R1.9 million during this period, claiming that “his” bank accounts had been hacked, Mulama said.

“The money was reportedly…