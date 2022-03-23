Police officers commended for exceptional performance as IGP charges senior officers to honour professionalism

Some police officers have been commended for standing out through their actions.

The Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba commended the exemplary performances of some officers and men across the State Commands, particularly Sergeant Sampson Ekikere, attached to 22 Police Mobile Force, Ikeja, Lagos, for his uncommon professionalism exhibited on Saturday, 19th March, 2022, when he “painstakingly” recovered a wallet, belonging to one Mr. Lukman Abaja, and traced the owner to deliver the found item.

He equally commended Sergeant Yahaya Ahmed attached to Higher Shari’ah Court, Tudun Wada Division, Gusau, Zamfara State, for rejecting the sum of N300,000 bribe offered to him by one Chukwuka Jude, who was arrested at the same court on 18th January, 2022 for the offence of false presentation and cheating by impersonation.

The PRO of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement released today, March 22.

He added in the…