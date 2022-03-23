Russia refuses to rule out use of nuclear weapons

The Russian government has refused to rule out the use of nuclear weapons while admitting that president Vladimir Putin has yet to achieve any of his military goals in Ukraine since the invasion began in February 24.

Putin has previously hinted at using nuclear weapons against nations that he saw as a threat to Russia.

Back in February, the Russian President said in a televised statement, “No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more so create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.”

Putin then said in a meeting with Russian defense officials that “officials in leading NATO countries have allowed themselves to make aggressive comments about our country, therefore I hereby order the Minister of Defense and the chief of the General Staff to place the Russian Army Deterrence Force on combat alert.”



But in an interview with CNN’s…