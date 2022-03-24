Bandits kill four Sokoto farmers for refusing to allow cattle feed on their crops

Bandits have killed four farmers at Gatawa district in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the bandits killed the farmers on their farmland after they refused to allow cattle feed on their crops.

The leader of the vigilante group in Sabon Birni, Musa Muhammad (aka Blacky), who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said that the marauders attacked the farmers around 4:30pm on Wednesday.

“The people of the area thought they were abducted until this morning when their bodies were recovered,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Safiyanu Usman, Abdullahi, Ya’u Girmu and Ashiru Rilwan.

Another source said that the attack followed the refusal of the locals to sell their unharvested plants to them.

“They wanted to buy their plants for their animals and the locals refused to sell them to them. So they invited their people from other places. They came on motorcycles, encircled the farmers and killed them,” the source said.