Kate Henshaw Unveiled as Mortein Nigeria New Brand Ambassador

Nollywood actress and Mortein New Brand Ambassador, Kate Henshaw

Morten Insecticide manufactured by Reckitt Nigeria has taken its “Fight to End Malaria” campaign a notch higher with the unveiling of top Nollywood Celebrity and fitness enthusiast Kate Henshaw as its New Brand Ambassador. The unveiling ceremony took place at Reckitt Sub Saharan Headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch Kate Henshaw’s Message to Join the Fight

https://youtu.be/S5twru7phyU

L-R: General Manager, Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah; Nollywood actress and Mortein Brand Ambassador, Kate Henshaw and Marketing Director, Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Tanzim Rezwan at the 2022 Mortein ‘FIGHT TO END MALARIA’ Campaign Kickoff and Brand Ambassador Unveiling ceremony in Lagos.

Speaking during the ceremony, General Manager, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah said “At Reckitt, we have a purpose, which is to…