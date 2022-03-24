Lagos government shuts down Eko Bridge indefinitely over Apongbon fire outbreak





Lagos state government has closed down Eko Bridge following a fire outbreak in Apongbon area of the state. The fire which started around 3am on Wednesday March 23, damaged the bridge and also destroyed properties and goods worth millions of naira. The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement on Wednesday, said the intensity of the fire affected the bridge, adding that movement on the corridor was truncated. She said; “The fire, which was reported around 3.14am on Wednesday under the Eko Bridge at Apongbon, where various stocks in trade are plied, was met by the first set of crews of the agency on arrival.“The nature of the fire was disastrous; there has been no reported case of injury or death.” The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire started from the illegal structures and containers where flammable items were stored. Osanyitolu also said a post-disaster assessment revealed…







Source: Linda Ikeji

