Passenger slashed in face for eating on the train

A woman was slashed in the face for eating on a subway train in New York.

The victim, 33, says she was told to stop eating by her alleged attacker who then showed her a knife and slashed her on both sides of her face.

The incident happened on the D-line train at 10.30pm last Wednesday, March 16, and the suspect fled at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn.

The victim was taken to hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

Police released pictures of the suspect, a dark-haired woman in a dark jacket with a light-colored zip-up sweater and blue jeans, heading through the station’s gates.

They have also offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.