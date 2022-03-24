’President Buhari likely to watch Nigeria vs Ghana second leg live’ – Sports Minister, Sunday Dare

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari might watch the return leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between the Super Eagles and Ghana at the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja, as a form of motivation for the Super Eagles.

Dare speaking to NFF TV on Wednesday March 23, said it is not 100 per cent guaranteed that the president will attend the second leg, but he is likely going to be present.

“I was in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday) and the president (Muhammadu Buhari) ask me why was I not in Ghana and I realised that the president also knows that there is a Ghana match.

“He has not given me 100 per cent assurance but he is likely going to show up here (second leg) on the 29th as a surprise.”

Dare added;

“We know the antics of Ghana, I’ve gone to school because of the match in Ghana and when I say I’ve gone to school, I’ve researched Ghana, I’ve researched Kumasi, I’ve researched the games they’ve won,…