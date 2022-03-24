Teacher and colleague shot dead by her alleged boyfriend

Two female teachers have been shot and killed in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1, near Pretoria, South Africa.

Brenda Kgatitsoe and Vumile Mkhize were murdered at their rented residence by the alleged partner of one of the women. He also shot himself dead in the room.

“According to our information, the teachers, aged 26 and 27, were shot dead, allegedly by the partner of one of the teachers, at about 3pm on Monday, March 21,”Gauteng education department spokesperson, Steve Mabona said on Wednesday.

The department has extended psychosocial support to both the affected families and the school community.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We are devastated at this gruesome act of criminality that has taken the lives of two of our youngest and brightest educator

The incident took place just a few weeks shy of their first anniversary of being employed at the Lekgalong Primary School in the township north of Tshwane.

The women had started working at the school in…