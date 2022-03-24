Video of Corps member wearing long skirt not captured at Oyo orientation camp – NYSC (photos)





Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo State has debunked a video making the rounds that a female corps member was wearing a long white skirt instead of the standard white shorts at the orientation camp, Iseyin. Photos and videos sighted by LIB show a female corps member wearing white and khaki skirts at one of the NYSC orientation camps. Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC, Oyo State, Mrs Olatoye Christy, in a statement, said that no such corps member was present at the orientation camp, adding that every corps member is abiding with the rules of the scheme. "The attention of the management of the NYSC Oyo State has been drawn to the video that has gone viral in the social media showing an unidentified corps member that was purportedly spotted in NYSC Oyo State camp wearing a long white skirt instead of the conventional white short," she said. "It is important to set the record straight that the scene was never captured in Oyo State…







Source: Linda Ikeji

