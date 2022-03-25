Katsina police rescue 70-year-old kidnap victim, arrest terrorists’ informant and other suspects

The Katsina State Police Command has rescued a kidnap victim and arrested an informant to terrorists, suspected armed robbers and vandals.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said that on March 20, terrorists in their numbers, on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the residence of a 70-year-old man, Sada Kotoko, of Unguwar Fulani, Barkiya village, Kurfi LGA, kidnapped him and rustled forty of his cows.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives from the command responded swiftly and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, rescued the kidnapped victim and recovered all the rustled animals. Some the bandits escaped into the forest with bullets wounds. Investigation is still ongoing,” he stated.

“On the 7/3/2022 at about 1400hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in arresting one Salisu Halilu, ‘m’, aged 35yrs of Yar Wafa village Kurfi LGA, strongly suspected to be an…