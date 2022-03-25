‘Love And Hip-Hop’ Star, Apple Watts’ reportedly on Life Support following serious car accident

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Apple Watts is reportedly on life support after a serious car accident while driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

According to The Shade Room, Watts was on Thursday involved in an accident as she was driving from LA to Las Vegas. The accident involved a diesel truck, and Apple’s car, unfortunately, flipped multiple times, causing her to be ejected out of the window.

Her sister told the publication that she is unresponsive at the moment, and she suffered a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm.

A family friend added that it may be hard for Apple to do everyday functions such as walking and feeding herself due to her injuries.

Apple Watts, real name Jontelle Lafaye Watts, is a 36-year-old social media personality, model, rapper and reality TV star from Alta Loma, California.

The mother of three made an appearance on VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She starred as a supporting cast member since…