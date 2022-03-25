Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG





Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu who is still being detained by the Department of State Services has filed a lawsuit against his extradition from Kenya, against the federal government.

In the N25bn lawsuit filed by his Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu argued that his extradition was “unconstitutional”.

The IPOB leader is seeking N25 billion as damages for “the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property” loss he suffered during his extradition.

“A declaration that the arrest of the Applicant in Kenya by the Respondents’ agents without due process of law is arbitrary, and the Respondents’ enforced disappearance of the Applicant for eight days and their refusal to produce the Applicant before a Kenyan Court for the purpose of Applicant’s extradition is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of the Applicant’s fundamental right against arbitrary arrest, to his personal liberty and to fair hearing as…





