Ondo LG bans night trading over insecurity

Night trading beyond 11pm has been banned in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State as part of security measures against criminal activities in the area.
Chairman of the Local Government, Mr Olusegun Ajimotokin made the announcement in a statement released on Friday March 25.
Ajimotokin said the decision was taken after a security and intelligence meeting held by the council to secure the lives and property of residents.
The statement read;
“As part of security measures put in place to secure lives and property of residents of Irele Local Government, late night trading, wandering about beyond 11:00 pm and roaming about by students during school hours is hereby prohibited.
“This is an outcome of security and intelligence meeting held with the police and other security agencies to ensure tight security and stem criminal activities in our council.
“Police and other security agencies have been ordered to arrest perpetrators as they will face the full wrath…
