“This individual is unworthy to be called a member of the Nigerian armed forces” Friends demand justice after a doctor was allegedly stabbed and shot by a man in military uniform

Friends of a man are demanding justice after he was admitted in a hospital following an alleged attack by a man in military uniform.

The victim, identified simply as Dr. Owen, was reportedly beaten, stabbed and shot multiples times by the uniformed man.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, March 19.

A friend who shared a photo of Dr Owen on his hospital bed said that if the injustice the victim suffered goes unpunished, then “it is a fact that Nigeria has completely failed its youth.”