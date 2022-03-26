Angry mob sets suspected robber ablaze in Akwa Ibom

A suspected ‘one chance’ robber has been set ablaze by angry mob in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The incident happened at about 11:00 am on Friday, March 25, at the Goodluck Jonathan Flyover near Itam Market, along Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo.

It was gathered a woman had boarded the tricycle heading towards the market when one of the occupants who posed as a fellow passenger allegedly seized her handbag containing cash and other personal belongings.

The woman raised alarm which attracted a quick response from angry traders, who cordoned off the tricycle and captured one of the suspects, while one escaped.

According to a trader at Itam market who spoke to the Vanguard, the mob beat up the suspected robber before setting him ablaze.

“It was around 11:30am from my shop I started hearing people shouting where is the money. I learnt that he and two other members of his gang, a man and woman robbed one woman of her money inside the tricycle and pushed her out inside…