Court orders final forfeiture of N325m Lekki property linked to Diezani

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of “a vacant plot of land” in the Lekki area of Lagos said to be linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The order was given on Friday March 25 by Justice Akintayo Aluko, following an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Defendants in the forfeiture application for the property listed as Plot 13, Block II, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Private Estate, Lekki, Lagos and said to be worth N325.4m, are Diezani, Mr Donald Chidi Amamgbo and Mez Group LLC.

Ruling on the case, Justice Aluko said;