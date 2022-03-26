Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins found dead in hotel room

Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for rock band Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, the band has announced.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band’s official account tweeted.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” No cause of death has been announced.

No further details about Hawkins’ death were provided, although local media outlets reported that Hawkins had been suffering from chest pain and an ambulance had been called.

At the time of his death, Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. The band had played in San Isidro, Argentina, last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night – the day his death was announced.

After performing in Colombia,…