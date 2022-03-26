Former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny retires from football at 36

By
Headliners
-
2


Former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny retires from football at 36

Former Arsenal captain, Laurent Koscielny has officially announced his retirement from football following his acrimonious departure from Bordeaux in January.

 

The 36-year-old made over 350 appearances for the Gunners and was the cornerstone of the club’s defence for almost a decade, playing a pivotal role in two consecutive FA Cup triumphs.

 

Kosicelny decided to call time on his career having spent the last two months as a free agent, but his spell with the Ligue 1 club ended on a sour note after he was frozen out of the team before being faced with the claims from fans. 

 

Bordeaux ultras group UB87 have accused Koscielny of and team-mate Benoit Costil of a lack of leadership, and of ‘scandalous, sometimes racist’ behaviour, as reported by Sud Ouest. Koscielny says he is ‘surprised, shocked and saddened’ by the claims. 

 

A statement read: ‘Following the article published in the Sud Ouest newspaper on March 22, 2022 entitled “Girondins de Bordeaux. Costil and…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR