I killed her after taking intoxicating drugs

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Naziru Magaji, 25, for killing an 80-year-old grandmother.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday March 25, said the suspect beat up the old woman, who was his elder sister and threw her inside a deep well after allegedly taking intoxicating drugs.

“On the 24/03/2022 at about 1300hrs, a complaint was received from a resident of Wangara Village, Tofa LGA Kano State that, on the same date at about 1200hrs, one Naziru Magaji, ‘m’, 25 years old, of Kununu Yalwa Danziyal, Rimin Gado LGA, Kano State beat up his elder sister, one Habiba Abubakar, ‘f’, 80 years old and threw her body in an old deep well,” tthe PPRO stated.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of detectives led by CSP Isiyaku Mustapha Daura, Divisional Police Officer, Tofa Division to proceed to the…