Comedian and actor, Amy Schumer has revealed she struggles with trichotillomania.

Trichotillomania is a disorder that causes compulsive urges to pull out one’s hair and Amy Schumer for the first time is opening up about her years-long battle with the disorder.

“I think everybody has a big secret, and that’s mine,” Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday.

“And I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it’s been what I’ve carried so much shame about for so long.”

The comedian, 40, explained that her struggles with trichotillomania which medical professionals see as a mental health disorder and not just a “bad habit” — began in grade school and have been an ongoing concern to this day.

“It’s not that I used to have this problem and now I don’t,” she said. “It’s still something that I struggle with.”

Schumer who will be one of the hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards says the disorder surfaced during a…