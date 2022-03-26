Nigeria’s First female Vice Chancellor, Grace Alele-Williams, has died

The first Nigerian female Vice Chancellor, Grace Alele-Williams is dead.

Late Alele-Williams who was the first Nigerian woman to receive a Doctorate, died on Friday, March 25, at the age of 89.

A professor of mathematics, late Alele-Williams made history as the first female Vice Chancellor at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State. She was also the first Nigerian woman to receive a doctorate degree.

Born in Warri, Delta state, Prof Alele-Williams attended Government School, Warri; Queen’s College, Lagos and the University College of Ibadan (now University of Ibadan).

She obtained a master’s degree in mathematics while teaching at Queen’s School, Ede in Osun State in 1957 and her PhD degree in mathematics education at the University of Chicago (U.S.) in 1963, thereby making her the first Nigerian woman to be awarded a doctorate.

Alele-Williams returned to Nigeria for a couple of years’ postdoctoral work at the University of Ibadan before joining the…