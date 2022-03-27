APC supporter slumps and dies as stampede occurs at venue of party’s National convention (video)

A supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) collapsed and died during the convention of Saturday March 26.

The supporter was heading for Eagle Square, the venue of the convention when he slumped and passed away. One of those around him said the deceased first complained of dizziness and collapsed thereafter.

At the scene witnessed many of the party’s supporters rushed to assist him, but it ended in futility.

The deceased was later covered and taken away by some persons led by some security operatives.

Meanwhile, a video shows a stampede that occurred earlier at the venue. Party members who were eager to get into the venue broke the barricade mounted by security agents. They fell on themselves as they struggled to get into the venue.

Watch the video below