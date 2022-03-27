Main chick flogged by boyfriend and alleged side chick after she and her friends attacked the side chick and filmed it (video)

A main chick has been spotted in a viral video being given same treatment she gave her boyfriend’s alleged side chick.

The lady had earlier attacked her boyfriend’s alleged side chick with her friends and filmed it.

However as the video continued rolling, she was seen being subjected to same treatment alongside her friends. Her boyfriend was heard telling her that she and her friends assaulted his alleged side chick till she had chest pain.

He also asked if she would love it if someone did same to her, to which she responded by saying that she has already begged him.

Watch the video below………………………