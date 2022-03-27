Police intercept armed bandits on their way to attack Benue village, kill four (photos)

Operatives of the Benue joint security patrol team code-named ‘Operation Zenda’ have killed four suspected armed bandits in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits were intercepted and killed on Saturday, March 26, while on their way to attack a village called Gbajire in the council area.

Those killed include one Solo Orafaga, John Tyoakoso, Jude aka Headboy and another unidentified member of the gang.

Briefing newsmen at the police headquarters in Makurdi, commander of Operation Zenda, CSP Gberindyer Justin, confirmed that the bandits were killed by his men during an operation in Ukum LGA.

He disclosed that the bandits were ambushed after his men got intelligence information that they were on their way to attack a village called Gbagire.

“Unknown to the bandits, all their calls were being tracked by the intelligence unit and were carefully followed up as they executed plans on how to attack the village,” he stated.

Justin said that…