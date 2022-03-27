Premier League block Burnley’s attempt to buy Victor Moses from Spartak Moscow on a short-term deal over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine





The Premier League has blocked Burnley's attempt to rescue Nigerian international Victor Moses from Spartak Moscow on a short-term deal following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sportsmail has learned that Burnley have tried to clinch a deal to bring the former Chelsea star back to England from Russia, who are in the midst of a conflict with Ukraine. Moses, Burnley and Spartak Moscow were all open to the Premier League winner returning to play in England until the end of the season given the difficult predicament the 31-year-old finds himself with the Russian club. But the Premier League club have been informed that they cannot sign Moses on a short-term deal. Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month resulted in both the domestic leagues being suspended. As a result, FIFA and UEFA made the joint decision to allow players from teams in Ukraine and Russia to join other European teams on short-term deals until the end of the season – even though the transfer window is shut. However, the…







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information