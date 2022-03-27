President Zelensky says 16,000 Russian troops have now been killed as his forces prepare to take back city of Kherson today

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said about 16,000 Russian troops have now been killed as the war entered its fifth week.

Zelensky’s troops are preparing to take back the city of Kherson today, which was the first major city the invading forces took control of.

An adviser to the Ukrainian defence minister said he feels the city would be won back today.

Markian Lubkivskyi told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I believe that today the city will be fully under the control of Ukrainian armed forces.

‘We have finished in the last two days the operation in the Kyiv region so other armed forces are now focused on the southern part trying to get free Kherson and some other Ukrainian cities.’

Zelensky also welcomed delivery of 1,500 German anti-aircraft missiles, while Putin was said to be scaling back his invasion aims to ‘liberating’ Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as he continued to shell civilians.

Zelensky said: ‘Over the past week, our heroic Armed Forces have…