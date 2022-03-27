Why I tried to rush out of Nigeria hours after handing over to Soludo

The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has explained why he tried to leave Nigeria hours after he handed over to his successor, Chukwuma Soludo, on March 17.
Recall that Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos state by the EFCC.
In an interview with Premiumtimes, Obiano, through his lawyer, Patrick Ikwueto (a Senior Advocate of Nigeria), said he was not running away but was rather hurrying to keep a doctor’s appointment to treat a “semi fatal condition”.
“He was not running away. Why will he run away when his family is here and he has a lot to do here? The fact is that he (Obiano) has a medical condition for which he had a prior appointment to see his Specialist Doctor for treatment at Spring Creek Urology Specialists LLC, Houston, Texas, U.S.A.
By the nature of his ailment, he has been undergoing treatment at the said Specialist Hospital since June 2021 and had an appointment earlier scheduled for the…
