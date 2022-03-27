Why I tried to rush out of Nigeria hours after handing over to Soludo

The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has explained why he tried to leave Nigeria hours after he handed over to his successor, Chukwuma Soludo, on March 17.

Recall that Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos state by the EFCC.

In an interview with Premiumtimes, Obiano, through his lawyer, Patrick Ikwueto (a Senior Advocate of Nigeria), said he was not running away but was rather hurrying to keep a doctor’s appointment to treat a “semi fatal condition”.