Four men sentenced to death for armed robbery in Abuja

The Zuba High Court sitting at the Gwagwalada High Court Division, Abuja, has sentenced four men to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Ag. Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Sunday, said that the case began on the night of 23rd August, 2016, when the four suspects – Tochukwu Uwalaka, Gideon Igbabo, Miracle Amaechi, and Jamil Abdulsalam lured the 10-year-old daughter of their victim at gun point to get access into his house at Kuje District in Abuja.

The suspects thereafter attacked the victim and his family with dangerous weapons, and carted away valuables which included a 2006 Xterra Jeep, a 2008 Toyota Camry, 2 HP laptops, phones, a digital camera, cash sum of N200,000, jewelleries and other valuables.

The matter was transferred to the FIB-IRT where operatives swiftly apprehended one of the suspects who led them to his three accomplices.

The Honourable Justice Ebong, after hearing evidences from the prosecution, the…