Ghana squad arrive in Abuja for 2nd leg of their World Cup playoff with Super Eagles of Nigeria (photos)

The Black Stars of Ghana squad have arrived in Abuja ahead of the second leg clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria which will be held at the National Stadium.

The Super-Eagles had formerly visited Ghana in the first leg of the World Cup qualifier which ended in a goalless draw as the two national teams were unable to find the net..

The forthcoming match on Tuesday March 29, will eventually determine the qualifying team to participate in the 2022 world cup stipulated to hold in Qatar.