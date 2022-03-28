‘I went to Shiloh because of this. I prayed, I begged.”- Nigerian man mourns death of his woman who died after battling cancer

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to mourn his woman who just died after a battle with cancer.
Sharing via his Twitter handle, the man @__TheUnsullied mentioned that he went to Shiloh to pray and beg God to heal his woman but in the end, she still died. According to him, he met her during NYSC and she came to change the trajectory of his life.
Expressing his grief, he wrote
”The woman I am in Love with is dead.
This is unbelievable. It better be a dream.
I went to Shiloh because of this. I prayed, I begged. I was going to show her this in a year’s time because I was so certain we’d beat this.
This woman changed the trajectory of my life. Can’t even put into words the impact she had in my life.
I was calling and there was no response so I figured she’ll probably just call me back.
Lose someone to sickle cell one year and another year lose another person to cancer. I am tired man, let everything just end.
I’ve known her for 7 years and I was in love from the very…
Source: Linda Ikeji