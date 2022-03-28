“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars for making joke about Jada (video)

Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage to hit Chris Rock after the presenter made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut.

Rock, a comedian, compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair to that of G. I. Jane’s, who has a shaved head.

Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss condition alopecia. Pinkett Smith has been grappling with hair loss since revealing her alopecia diagnosis in 2018.

This isn’t also the first time Chris Rock has made fun of Jada. He also did so in 2016.

However, this time, Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped him.

Shocked, Chris said: “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

As Smith returned to his seat, he shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said as he then presented the award for best documentary.

Watch the moment in the video below.