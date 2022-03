Shade Ladipo has noted that she needs to stop making posts and comments about Burna Boy after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife.

Reacting to the drama at the Oscars 2022, Shade predicted she might get slapped in the future if she doesn’t stop talking about singer Burna Boy.

She wrote: “Omo I need to stop talking about Burna Boy.

“With this one that will Smith has done, slap is surely in my future.”