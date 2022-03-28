Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with 970 passengers reportedly onboard

Suspected bandit terrorists on Monday March 28, detonated bombs on the rail track of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

According to reports, the attack occurred at a point between Katari and Rijana. The 6pm train, which took off from Idu Train Station at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) hit the explosive device about 30 minutes to Rigasa train station in Kaduna.

One of the passengers who reached out to a family member said the assailants surrounded the train and were shooting sporadically.

There are at least 970 passengers onboard the train, according to official sources familiar with the train service.