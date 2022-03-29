“A girl can be a boss and still collect from her man” Ka3na responds after Tacha called out women who claim to be bosses yet their bills are paid by men

Ka3na has responded to Tacha after she called out women who claim to be bosses but men are paying their bills.

Tacha had gone on Twitter to write: “‘BOSS B*TCH’ It’s a series of men sponsoring your lifestyle!!! How are you a boss? Pay your bills before claiming the title!! I’m good.”

Though she didn’t call names, her fellow Big Brother Naija reality star, Ka3na, who calls herself The Boss Lady, responded, telling Tacha that a woman can be a boss, have her own and still collect from her man.

“If a man is not spending on you he’s busy spending on another,” Ka3na added.