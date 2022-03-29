Alec Baldwin expecting seventh child with wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh child.

Hilaria Baldwin, 38, posted a video with Alec as they played with their six children, and announced that a seventh child is on the way.

She wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.

“I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life’.

“Our love to you and your loved ones.”

Speaking of their happy news in a statement to People Magazine, they revealed that baby number seven will be arriving in the fall.

They…