Lamar Odom says he believes he would still be married to Khloe Kardashian if he had protected her the way Will Smith protects Jada Pinkett Smith.

He shared a photo of Will and Jada at the Oscars on the night Will slapped Chris Rock.

He explained that Will loves his wife Jada and it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife.

He added that if he had protected Khloe Kardashian in the same way, his marriage may not have ended in divorce.

Read his post below.