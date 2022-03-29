Hip Hop mogul, Diddy has claimed that Will Smith and Chris Rock have made up after the slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett’s bald head following her battle with alopecia. The actor also warned him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

Their mutual friend Diddy has confirmed to Page Six while at the Vanity Fair bash that the superstars are doing fine.

‘That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,’ the 52-year-old Diddy said to the outlet. ‘It’s all love. They’re brothers.’ Diddy has been friends with both Smith and Rock for decades.

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that Smith and Rock have not spoken since the incident and the tension between them is not ‘over.’

The TMZ source also said that Chris was ‘shaken and bewildered’ after the slap because he did not know that Jada suffered from alopecia and that is why she is…