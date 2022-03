The Kaduna State Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, on Tuesday morning, visited some of the the injured victims of the bandits attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The victims are receiving treatments at the 44 Army Reference Hospital and St. Gerald Hospital, Kakuri.

With the Deputy Governor on the visit, was the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.