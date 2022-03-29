Lil Frosh and girlfriend reconcile as she withdraws case from court

The criminal case against Nigerian singer, Wasiu Goriola popularly known as Lil Frosh, by his ex-girlfriend, Okeoghene Gift Iyomateire, has been withdrawn from the court.

Recall that in February 2021, Gift went public with the domestic violence allegation and also shared photos and videos of the injuries she sustained after she was attacked by the singer.

Days after he was dropped by the DMW record label owned by Davido, Gift filed charges against Lil Frosh. The case has since been in court since then.

On Monday, March 28, both Lil Frosh and his ex-girlfriend took to their Instagram pages to announce that they have reconciled and proceeded to withdraw the case from court.

Lil Frosh shared a public statement from his lawyer which said