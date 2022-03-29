Nancy Isime Confirms Premiere Date of The Nancy Isime Show 3

The awarding-winning TV personality and actress exclusively tells LIB how she feels about this season

The popular television talk show series, The Nancy Isime Show, hosted by awarding-winning TV personality and actress, Nancy Isime, will make its return to our TV screens on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Speaking on the premiere of her show, Nancy Isime stated,

“I am beyond excited to announce that the new season of my show is coming to your screens this April. I am beyond thankful for the love I have received. Honestly, I can’t wait to spoil you all with premium entertainment on your favourite TV screens”

The new season will have a star-studded list of special guests appearing on the show including at least 4 segments to keep viewers entertained. The television talk show series will air on April 1, 2022 on Africa Magic Urban, April 2, 2022 on AIT and April 3, 2022 on HipTV.

The show can be boiled down to three tenets: Fun! Fun! Fun!

