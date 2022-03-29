The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the days of hunger in the land are numbered as Nigerians will soon begin to feel the impact of the Federal Government’s effort to revamp the agricultural sector on their dining tables.
The Minister said this at a press briefing he had on Monday, March 28.
“In fact, no government has invested in an agricultural revolution like the Buhari administration,” he stated.
“They (critics) say ‘oh, but Nigerians are still hungry, and the price of the staples is still high’. Our response is that the impact of our agriculture revolution will soon be felt on dining tables across the country.”he said
Source: Linda Ikeji