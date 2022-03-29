Super Eagles of Nigeria fail to qualify for 2022 World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles failed to defeat the Black Stars in Kumasi, with the match ending 0-0. In the reverse leg played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, the visitors took the lead through Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder’s long-range effort found the net after Francis Uzoho failed to stop it.

However, Nigeria drew level, after VAR awarded a penalty for a foul on Ademola Lookman. Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong took the PK and found the net to make it 1-1.

The outcome of the match means the Black Stars of Ghana, qualified on away goals.