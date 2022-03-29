Twitter users dig up old video of Will Smith making a joke about a bald man after he slapped Chris Rock for putting up similar joke about his wife (Watch)

Twitter users have dug up an old video of Will Smith making a joke about a bald man after he slapped Chris Rock putting up a similar joke about his wife at the 2022 Oscars.

This is coming after Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock for mocking his wife Jada Pinkett’s shaven head despite her struggle with alopecia.

In the video shared on Twitter, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor was seen publicly insulting a bald man on the set of a talk show.

He said, pointing to the man, who appeared to be a member of the production team: “He’s got to wax his head everyday”.

The audience then erupted into laughter. As some audience expressed their disapproval over the quip, Will Smith adds: “It’s a joke, come on!”

Watch the video below…