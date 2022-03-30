EFCC arrests suspect on FBI wanted list in Enugu

The Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, has arrested Emmanuel Dike Chidiebere, a suspect on the watch list of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, for conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Acting on verified intelligence, operatives of the Commission on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, tracked the suspect to Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State where he was arrested

Chidiebere is alleged to have defrauded some victims in America, Cote D’Ivoire and Poland of some undisclosed amount of money and went underground.

Three of his accomplices are still at large.