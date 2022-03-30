Oscars Host Amy Schumer says she’s still ‘triggered and traumatized’ after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

Amy Schumer has disclosed that she is “traumatized” by the onstage altercation that occurred at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday March 27.

The 2022 Oscars co-host, who served alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, addressed the now-infamous slap on Instagram early Wednesday by starting out with a joke promoting her new Hulu show but transitioned to supporting Rock.

Schumer wrote;

“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall. But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. “Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Neither Sykes nor Hall have publicly spoken out…