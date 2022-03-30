Pandemonium in Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match as angry fans chase all players away (video)





Pandemonium broke out at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja after the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Ghana. Shortly after the final whistle, angry fans invaded the pitch, chased all the players away, and vandalized stadium facilities.







Source: Linda Ikeji

